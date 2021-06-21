Advertisement

Tech Beat: Prime Day, Netflix Shop, untagging on Twitter

By Charlie Sokaitis
Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’re looking for deals, today’s Tech Beat may be able to point you in the right direction. Amazon Prime Day has begun but Target, Walmart and others have launched competing sales. Meanwhile, Netflix is jumping into retail with show-related merchandise on Netflix Shop and if you’ve ever wanted to remove your name from someone’s tweet the app company is working on a new solution for that.

