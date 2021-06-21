Advertisement

Trophies handed out for trophy fish to cap off the 2021 Slam’n Salm’n Fishing Derby

Slammin Salmon 2021
Slammin Salmon 2021(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s largest fishing derby featured four different divisions, men, women, military and youth.

Proceeds from this year’s derby will support three Alaskan non-profit organizations which are the Downtown Hope Center, Alaska Sport Fishing Association and the Alaska RiteCare Foundation.

The grand prize is valued at over $6,000 and includes a gold nugget and $1,000 cash.

The grand prize and men’s division winner is David Senn from Ohio. He talked pretty highly about his 29.9 pound first place fish. “That catch was the best,” he said. “It was the best eight minutes of my life because that’s all that line was in the water for.”

The women’s division champion is Stacey McElroy with a 28.15 pound king.

The youth division champion is Michael Holland with a 29.3 pound king. “The fish was on, I was fighting it,” said Holland, “I was fighting real hard. This guy behind me, he was holding me because I was in the mud and he didn’t want me to slip it was crazy.”

The military division champion is Josh Larongirea with a 24.5 pound king.

Awards and prizes were giving out for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for each fishing class, including things like customized ulu knives and brand new fishing rods.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Police arrest a man in connection to the deadly shooting near downtown Anchorage Saturday, victim identifed
KTUU File Image
Fairbanks Police Department identify man and woman involved in a murder-suicide, the female victim was the daughter of Joe Miller
A black bear on the Mayor's Marathon course causes runners to stop.
Black bear, two cubs create confusion at Mayor’s Marathon halfway point
In this June 17, 2015 photo from the Alaska Army National Guard, trees erupt in flames in the...
Live updates: Wildfires burning throughout Alaska
Independence Mine in Hatcher Pass damaged twice in one week.
Independence Mine vandalized for a second time this week in Hatcher Pass

Latest News

Lydia Jacoby participates in the Women's 100 Breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic...
Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby reflects on historic performance at US Olympic Trials
Lydia Jacoby swimming in Alaska.
Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby reflects on historic performance at US Olympic trials
A black bear on the Mayor's Marathon course causes runners to stop.
Black bear, two cubs create confusion at Mayor’s Marathon halfway point
Debbie Shutter, Mary Hoffman and Cathy Hufford at the bib pick up for the Mayor's Marathon in...
3 women look to finish goal of 50 marathons in 50 states at upcoming Mayor’s Marathon