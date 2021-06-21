Trophies handed out for trophy fish to cap off the 2021 Slam’n Salm’n Fishing Derby

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s largest fishing derby featured four different divisions, men, women, military and youth.

Proceeds from this year’s derby will support three Alaskan non-profit organizations which are the Downtown Hope Center, Alaska Sport Fishing Association and the Alaska RiteCare Foundation.

The grand prize is valued at over $6,000 and includes a gold nugget and $1,000 cash.

The grand prize and men’s division winner is David Senn from Ohio. He talked pretty highly about his 29.9 pound first place fish. “That catch was the best,” he said. “It was the best eight minutes of my life because that’s all that line was in the water for.”

The women’s division champion is Stacey McElroy with a 28.15 pound king.

The youth division champion is Michael Holland with a 29.3 pound king. “The fish was on, I was fighting it,” said Holland, “I was fighting real hard. This guy behind me, he was holding me because I was in the mud and he didn’t want me to slip it was crazy.”

The military division champion is Josh Larongirea with a 24.5 pound king.

Awards and prizes were giving out for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for each fishing class, including things like customized ulu knives and brand new fishing rods.

