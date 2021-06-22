93 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported over past 3 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, reported to the state over the last three days, 86 of which are among Alaska residents.

The state reported no additional deaths related to COVID-19 in that time period. The state now reports new COVID-19 cases on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Of the 93 new cases, 39 were reported to the state last Friday, 39 on Saturday and 15 on Sunday.

The 86 Alaska resident cases were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 38

Hooper Bay: 9

Wasilla: 9

North Pole: 4

Eagle River: 3

Juneau: 2

Palmer: 2

Sitka: 2

Soldotna: 2

Tok: 2

Wrangell: 2

Bethel Census Area: 1

Chugach Census Area: 1

Craig: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Homer: 1

Kodiak: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1

Metlakatla: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Skagway: 1

Willow: 1

The state also identified seven new nonresident COVID-19 cases over the last three days — three seafood industry workers in Unalaska, one in Anchorage, one in Fairbanks, one in Kenai and one in Valdez.

The state has recorded a total of 366 Alaska resident deaths that have been tied to COVID-19.

The statewide alert level is currently low. It’s based on the daily average case rate over the last 14 days, and is currently 3.49 cases per 100,000. A community is in the low alert level if their average case rate is less than 5 per 100,000.

The YK-Delta region is the only region of the state currently in the high alert level, according to DHSS.

As of Monday, 54% of Alaskans age 12 and older had gotten their initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, state data shows, and 49% are fully vaccinated. In the Juneau region, 71% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated, compared to 51% in Anchorage and 42% on the Kenai Peninsula.

Also as of Monday, 10 people are being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data, as well as one person being hospitalized with a suspected case. Of those, four people are on ventilators. More than 1,600 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has conducted more than 2.34 million COVID-19 tests, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.2%.

