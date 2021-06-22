Anchorage Assembly scheduled to vote on controversial ordinances aimed at addressing homelessness

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After postponing them among significant feedback and concern from the public, members of the Anchorage Assembly are set to take up two ordinances aimed at reducing homelessness within the city at their meeting Tuesday night.

One of the ordinances would change city code to expand where homeless shelters could be located. At the assembly’s last meeting, this measure drew pushback from some people who were concerned it could create negative impacts for some neighborhoods and the business community if shelters were allowed more broadly.

The ordinance would add a new use type to the city’s B-3 General Business zoning district, called the “homeless and transient shelter” use. It would be a conditional use type.

Currently, homeless shelters are allowed in Anchorage’s public lands and institutions district. According to the ordinance text, much of that district is “already occupied by parks and major institutions.”

While some worry about the implications for the city’s business district should this ordinance pass, others say expanding where shelters can be located would allow the city to move away from mass shelters like the one currently housed in the Sullivan Arena.

The other ordinance being considered at Tuesday’s meeting would require homeless shelters to be licensed. Assembly member John Weddleton, one of its sponsors, has cited other downtown shelters that had issues with loitering and litter, saying this ordinance is an attempt to avoid “problem” shelters in the future.

The ordinance would require shelters to present a “good neighbor policy” during the process of obtaining their license, spelling out how they would mitigate such issues as loitering or litter outside the premises. Those already running homeless shelters have said those issues are the responsibility of the city to mitigate.

“The issue of individuals camping in areas around the shelters is not something that the shelters themselves often have much ability to control,” Catholic Social Services CEO Lisa Aquino told Alaska’s News Source during the last assembly meeting. “It’s really up to police and local government to really work together to solve these issues.”

The ordinance requiring shelters to be licensed would take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. It details different license types for different kinds of shelters and would require license renewal every three years.

The licensing ordinance would also require shelters to maintain insurance coverage.

The assembly has made a number of changes to the measure since its last meeting and has brought forward a substitute ordinance.

Tonight’s meeting in the Assembly Chambers of the Loussac Library starts at 5 p.m. and can be viewed live on the municipality’s YouTube channel.

