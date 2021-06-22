Advertisement

Explosive device defused after being found near Wasilla

Alaska State Troopers.
Alaska State Troopers.(KTVF)
By Megan Pacer
Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities defused an explosive device over the weekend after it was found on the beach near Wasilla.

GB Jones and 13-year-old Gary Fank were walking their dogs on the beach Sunday near Mile 14 South Knik Goose Bay Road near Wasilla when they came across what later turned out to be a device that “appeared to be a pipe bomb”, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

“We go down there every week or two and just take a walk,” said Jones, Fank’s guardian.

Fank said he found the device on the ground. He didn’t know what it was at first. Fank picked it up and brought it over to Jones, who also said it took him a minute to register what it was.

This explosive device was found on the beach near Wasilla, Alaska on Sunday, June 20, 2021 by a boy and his guardian. It was later diffused and removed from the area.(Photo courtesy GB Jones)

Once he realized it was an explosive device, Jones put it back on the ground and immediately called the authorities. Troopers wrote in an online dispatch report that the device was about a foot long.

From there, the FBI was contacted and an explosive ordnance disposal team went to the scene. There, they used “specialized equipment to render the device inoperable,” trooper wrote.

Once the explosive device was defused, the rest of it was removed from the beach.

Troopers wrote that they hadn’t gotten any reports of death threats related to the incident, and that there are no leads at this time.

Jones said finding it on the beach was sad. It’s an area where children often go, he said, and could set something like that off accidentally.

Police arrest a man in connection to the deadly shooting near downtown Anchorage Saturday, victim identifed
