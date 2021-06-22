Advertisement

‘First university in Alaska’: APU will determine undergraduate admissions without standardized tests

Alaska Pacific University will no longer consider standardized test scores when determining...
Alaska Pacific University will no longer consider standardized test scores when determining undergraduate admissions or merit-based scholarships.
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 1:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Pacific University announced it will no longer take standardized test scores into account when determining undergraduate admissions or merit-based scholarships in the future.

APU is considered the first university in Alaska to implement the “test-blind” policy, according to Hilton Hallock, acting president of APU.

“At APU, we pride ourselves on the individualized attention each student receives. Our students are more than their test scores, and we want that to be clear to all interested students,” Hallock said. “This change will create a more diverse and equally accomplished student body.”

The university said its admissions office will take a more meaningful approach to each applicant by focusing on experiences and goals instead of test scores. Scholarship consideration will follow a similar procedure.

“For many low-income students and students of color, standardized testing is a barrier to higher education,” said Toni Riley, the director of admissions at APU. “By removing test scores from our undergraduate admissions process, we’re eliminating a bias and a burden that hinders many potential students, while cutting ties with a testing industry that continues to perpetuate systemic racism.

“It is not enough to only remove testing as a barrier at the admissions level. With the rising costs of higher education, it is imperative that university scholarships also be awarded without referencing test scores.”

The new procedure for undergraduate admissions is effective immediately. APU said applications are still being accepted for the Fall 2021 semester.

