Ketchikan’s Isaac Updike wins steeplechase semifinal at US Olympic Trials for track

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ketchikan’s Isaac Updike is one race away from making the U.S. Olympic Team after an impressive performance at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon on Monday. The Ketchikan runner won the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase semifinal heat in 8 minutes, 21.01 seconds.

Hillary Bor took second place, and as he trailed Updike to the finish line the two gave each other knuckles, finishing within tenths of a second of each other. The top five finishers from the semifinal heat advance to finals, as do the next top four runners.

While Updike ran the fastest steeplechase qualifier, it isn’t the fastest time he’s posted this season, after setting a world-leading time of 8:17.64 during the USA Track and Field Grand Prix on the same track in April. This is his second time running in the 3,000-meter steeplechase finals after qualifying in 2016.

From Southeast Alaska to the Northeast, Updike runs for the Empire Elite Track Club after a successful college career at Eastern Oregon University, where he is a record holder in numerous events and a national champion.

