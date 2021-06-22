Kotzebue man pleads guilty to murder of Ashley Johnson-Barr, faces 99 years in prison

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The man accused of killing Ashley Johnson-Barr has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree sexual abuse of a minor. He faces 99 years in prison.

The Department of Law announced that Peter Wilson had changed his plea to guilty on Monday. Wilson is set to spend a total of 99 years in prison under the terms of the plea agreement, if it’s accepted by the court, the department added.

Sentencing is to take place on Sept. 21 when a Kotzebue judge will decide whether to accept the terms of the plea agreement.

“As part of the plea, Wilson admitted to all conduct alleged in the initial charging document and at the later grand jury,” the release states.

He also agreed to several aggravating factors being considered in his sentencing.

Ten-year-old Johnson-Barr went missing from a Kotzebue playground on Sept. 6, 2018. Family and community members desperately searched for her before she was discovered dead eight days later outside of town.

Wilson was arrested a short time later.

Hundreds of mourners, including then-Gov. Bill Walker and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, packed the school gymnasium to remember Johnson-Barr. The Alaska Legislature passed a bill to commemorate her on her birthday.

One year later, Scotty Barr, Johnson-Barr’s father, struggled to come to terms with his daughter’s death. He remembered the outpouring of support the family received from across Alaska.

“At least she’s home, she’s found, she’s in a better place” Barr said at the time.

