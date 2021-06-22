Advertisement

A quick break in the weather before the next storm arrives midweek

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s Monday weather update
By Melissa Frey
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a wet start to this first full day of Summer, but by the afternoon the clouds were clearing and we were seeing blue sky with mild temperatures. Tonight’s sunset is at 11:42 p.m. which is the latest we see in Anchorage.

We get a break between storms Tuesday, allowing for partly to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures, but the next storm is already on the way.

Wet weather is likely on the Kenai Peninsula Wednesday and Anchorage will likely see cloudy skies and strong winds Wednesday, followed by rain on Thursday. High temperatures will drop to the low 60s most of this week. Additional showers are also likely heading into Sunday.

Have a great start to your Tuesday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Police arrest a man in connection to the deadly shooting near downtown Anchorage Saturday, victim identifed
Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Charging documents give more insight into the deadly shooting near downtown Anchorage Saturday
KTUU File Image
Fairbanks Police Department identify man and woman involved in a murder-suicide, the female victim was the daughter of Joe Miller
A black bear on the Mayor's Marathon course causes runners to stop.
Black bear, two cubs create confusion at Mayor’s Marathon halfway point
Tim Seafler is the first Alaskan to receive a living donor liver transplant.
Eagle River man is the first Alaskan to receive living donor liver transplant