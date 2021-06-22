A quick break in the weather before the next storm arrives midweek

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a wet start to this first full day of Summer, but by the afternoon the clouds were clearing and we were seeing blue sky with mild temperatures. Tonight’s sunset is at 11:42 p.m. which is the latest we see in Anchorage.

We get a break between storms Tuesday, allowing for partly to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures, but the next storm is already on the way.

Wet weather is likely on the Kenai Peninsula Wednesday and Anchorage will likely see cloudy skies and strong winds Wednesday, followed by rain on Thursday. High temperatures will drop to the low 60s most of this week. Additional showers are also likely heading into Sunday.

Have a great start to your Tuesday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

