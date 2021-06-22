Advertisement

Warm today; Fall like the rest of the week

By Aaron Morrison
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Here’s to remembering the days that feel like this afternoon will because the rest of the week features a return to cooler conditions. While we’ll see som epeeks of sunshine later today, a big pattern shift is underway. A storm moving in out of the Pacific Ocean will set the stage for active weather in the coming days. This will bring the return to wet, cool and cloudy conditions from Southcentral to Southeast.

While rain will mainly target coastal regions of Southcentral, we’ll see some showers move inland thorugh the day Wednesday into Thursday. For Anchorage and surrounding areas, this will mean up to a tenth of an inch of rain is possible. The heaviest rain will be from Homer to the Prince William Sound where half an inch to nearly 3 inches of rain is possible by Thursday evening.

While not everyone will see the rain, temperatures the rest of the week will struggle to climb out of the upper 50s and lower 60s. Combine that with the cloud skies that will stay with us and this week will have more of a fall like taste to it as oppossed to the first week of summer.

Have a wonderful week!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Anchorage man reportedly had altercation with homeless people the day before deadly shooting
The man accused of killing Ashley Johnson-Barr has pleaded guilty to murder. He faces 99 years...
Kotzebue man pleads guilty to murder of Ashley Johnson-Barr, faces 99 years in prison
Alaska State Troopers.
Explosive device defused after being found near Wasilla
Haines and Skagway have struggled for over a year with the Canadian border closed to all but...
Canadian border closure extension hurts Southeast Alaska tourism, limits trips to the doctor
KTUU File Image
Fairbanks Police Department identify man and woman involved in a murder-suicide, the female victim was the daughter of Joe Miller

Latest News

Tuesday, June 22 Morning Weather
Tuesday, June 22 Morning Weather
A quick break in the weather before the next storm arrives midweek
A quick break in the weather before the next storm arrives midweek
A quick break in the weather before the next storm arrives midweek
A quick break in the weather before the next storm arrives midweek
Monday, June 21 Morning Weather
Cooler, cloudier and wet weather during the first week of summer