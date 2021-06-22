Warm today; Fall like the rest of the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Here’s to remembering the days that feel like this afternoon will because the rest of the week features a return to cooler conditions. While we’ll see som epeeks of sunshine later today, a big pattern shift is underway. A storm moving in out of the Pacific Ocean will set the stage for active weather in the coming days. This will bring the return to wet, cool and cloudy conditions from Southcentral to Southeast.

While rain will mainly target coastal regions of Southcentral, we’ll see some showers move inland thorugh the day Wednesday into Thursday. For Anchorage and surrounding areas, this will mean up to a tenth of an inch of rain is possible. The heaviest rain will be from Homer to the Prince William Sound where half an inch to nearly 3 inches of rain is possible by Thursday evening.

While not everyone will see the rain, temperatures the rest of the week will struggle to climb out of the upper 50s and lower 60s. Combine that with the cloud skies that will stay with us and this week will have more of a fall like taste to it as oppossed to the first week of summer.

