Alaska offers 58-year-old ferry for free to the Philippines

State of Alaska Dept. of Transportation photo.
State of Alaska Dept. of Transportation photo. (KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The state of Alaska is trying to dispose of a 58-year-old ferry, and even has offered to give it free to the government of the Philippines.

CoastAlaska reports Gov. Mike Dunleavy offered to give the Malaspina ferry away in a letter last month to the Philippines consul general in San Francisco. The state has estimated it would cost up to $45 million to overhaul the ferry. There has been no response from the Philippines.

The consul general says a diplomat will be in Juneau next month, but that’s only for normal outreach to Filipinos living in Alaska and not a ferry fact-finding mission. 

