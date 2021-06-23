Advertisement

AST: 1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision along Old Glenn Highway

By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A head-on collision along Old Glenn Highway resulted in a death and left another with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday, according to Alaska State Troopers.

As of Wednesday afternoon, It is unclear what caused the crash.

On that day, at around 6:41 a.m., a trooper dispatch said AST was notified that a pickup truck and compact vehicle collided near mile 7 of the highway.

Troopers said they responded to the crash immediately.

At the scene, troopers found a man dead inside the compact vehicle. The pickup truck driver was found injured and then transported to a Matanuska-Susitna Borough hospital.

The state medical examiner took the deceased body for examination while troopers continue their investigation, the dispatch said.

