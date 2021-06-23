Advertisement

Cows on the loose corralled in Calif. neighborhood

By KABC staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) – A herd of cows ran through a Pico Rivera neighborhood Tuesday night.

It’s believed they got loose from a slaughterhouse in the area.

At least 20 cows were seen running down roadways, then cutting through yards and trampling bushes.

Los Angeles County deputies came to help round up the wandering herd.

Authorities said most of the cows had been corralled into trailers in a cul-de-sac by late Tuesday night.

A deputy shot and killed one cow after it injured a person.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man accused of killing Ashley Johnson-Barr has pleaded guilty to murder. He faces 99 years...
Kotzebue man pleads guilty to murder of Ashley Johnson-Barr, faces 99 years in prison
Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Anchorage man reportedly had altercation with homeless people the day before deadly shooting
Alaska State Troopers.
Explosive device defused after being found near Wasilla
A cot at Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska. (KTUU/KYES)
Some residents concerned about new proposed homeless shelter in East Anchorage
Left to right: Jaclyn Welcome, Desiree Montenegro (sister), and Amy Welcome (sister).
Family remembers Jaclyn Welcome, woman killed in shooting near downtown Anchorage

Latest News

FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation
Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs Inc. that has been annotated by experts at the...
Iran likely had failed rocket launch, preparing for another
A hole from a bullet is seen in the garage door in Harris County, Texas. A 6-year-old boy is in...
GRAPHIC: 6-year-old wounded by stray bullet in Texas home’s garage; cries heard on video
A hole from a bullet is seen in the garage door in Harris County, Texas. A 6-year-old boy is in...
GRAPHIC: Sound of child getting shot by stray bullet caught on video