Advertisement

Family remembers Jaclyn Welcome, woman killed in shooting near downtown Anchorage

Left to right: Jaclyn Welcome, Desiree Montenegro (sister), and Amy Welcome (sister).
Left to right: Jaclyn Welcome, Desiree Montenegro (sister), and Amy Welcome (sister).(Desiree Montenegro)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three days after a deadly shooting near downtown Anchorage, the family of Jaclyn Welcome is speaking out about the tragedy that took her life.

“There are no words, (that) I can describe the pain that we feel,” said Desiree Montenegro, Welcome’s sister.

Montenegro said Welcome loved her family and friends, and her children. She died after being shot along with four others in the early morning hours of June 19. A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He faces several charges, including first-degree murder.

Her family says Welcome fell on some rough times and became homeless about three years ago.

“We all looked for her. We all always, you know ... she always checked in with us, with all of us,” Montenegro said. “She always wanted to know how family was doing. She lost touch for a little while.”

Montenegro said family members would check in with her sister and always told her she was always welcome to come home and stay with family.

“Her response was, ‘I just want to be reconnected with family, but I don’t know how. I feel lost. This (being homeless) is what I know,’” Montenegro said.

Jaclyn Welcome (left) was killed Saturday morning in a shooting near 4th Avenue and Gambell...
Jaclyn Welcome (left) was killed Saturday morning in a shooting near 4th Avenue and Gambell Street. She is remembered by her sister (right) and the rest of her family. (Desiree Montenegro)

Montenegro says her sister also battled depression. One of the last times Montenegro saw Welcome was to tell her that their younger brother had died in May. She wanted to let Welcome know that his funeral was going to be held in June. Montenegro said she finally found her sister to tell her the news, but it was the day after his funeral.

Montenegro said her sister cried on her shoulder. She recalled one of the last times they spoke.

“I told her, ‘remember, don’t be afraid,’” Montenegro said. “Don’t be afraid to reach out, and don’t be afraid to tell us your hungry or cold. Come home.”

Montenegro said these past few weeks have been hard, but that their family will get through it together.

“It’s hard to say what we want when she is not here anymore,” she said. “We just want her back, and we’re not going to get that. There’s no amount of justice that’s going to help that.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the family to help with the funeral and memorial services.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Anchorage man reportedly had altercation with homeless people the day before deadly shooting
The man accused of killing Ashley Johnson-Barr has pleaded guilty to murder. He faces 99 years...
Kotzebue man pleads guilty to murder of Ashley Johnson-Barr, faces 99 years in prison
Alaska State Troopers.
Explosive device defused after being found near Wasilla
Haines and Skagway have struggled for over a year with the Canadian border closed to all but...
Canadian border closure extension hurts Southeast Alaska tourism, limits trips to the doctor
A cot at Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska. (KTUU/KYES)
Some residents concerned about new proposed homeless shelter in East Anchorage

Latest News

On a hillside in Chugiak stands a small yellow house that serves as both a museum and Honorary...
A little bit of Lithuania: The small museum, honorary consulate in Chugiak
Getting the viewers opinion on what makes for a great Father's Day gift to give or receive.
We asked you: Viewers weigh in on greatest gifts for Dad on Father’s Day
Susitna Rotary club had 10 different locations across the Matsu area for people to borrow life...
Local club working to help save lives by donating life vests to Kids Don’t Float stations
View of Independence Mine from atop the Mill Loop.
Independence Mine vandalized days before opening for the season