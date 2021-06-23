Incoming storm to bring cooler and wetter conditions to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Breezy winds are already moving into Southcentral, as an incoming storm pushes northward. The southeasterly winds, which at times have gusted up to 30 mph will keep much of Anchorage and the surrounding areas on the drier side through most of Wednesday. While that will be the case, we’ll still see today as a transitional period back to cooler, wetter and breezier conditions.

Rain which has been falling through much of the night on Kodiak Island is quickly pushing off to the north. This will open the door to widespread rain, of which will be heavy at times, across the sound and coastal regions of Kenai. While farther inland we’ll stay on the drier side, we’ll still see a chance for some afternoon showers. Downsloping winds will work against the rain for most of the day, with a better fetch of moisture arriving into the evening. This is where Anchorage and the valley will see the best shot at some rain.

Any rain will linger into Thursday and Friday, with coastal regions expected to pick up anywhere between 2 to 3 inches of rain with localized heavier amounts. While not everyone will see the rain, the clouds will keep temperatures cooler in the low to mid 60s.

Rain will also make a return to Southeast later today, as the deep fetch of moisture pushes into the region. This rain will be more widespread and heavy across the Panhandle, where up to 3 to 4 inches can be expected through Friday morning. Area waterways will need to be monitored, as the heavy rain is set to make a return.

The cooler weather sticks around through the weekend, with signs of a warm up arriving into next week. It’s here where partly cloudy skies look to make a return to not only Southcentral, but Southeast as well. Temepratures are expected to warm back near 70 as we close out June and welcome in July.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

