Advertisement

Second special session starts in Juneau with state government shutdown one week away

The Alaska State Capitol
The Alaska State Capitol (KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A second special session started in Juneau on Wednesday with Alaska’s state government set to shut down in one week.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said he can’t sign a “defective budget” passed by the Legislature due to a failed procedural vote. Once a bill passes, it becomes effective 90 days later unless two-thirds of the House of Representatives and the Senate vote to change it.

The next fiscal year begins on July 1. Without an operating budget, Alaska would face an unprecedented state government shutdown. Thousands of public employees would be laid off and some state services would be impacted until a budget passes.

Jeff Turner, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, said last Thursday that a 2017 list on the impacts of a shutdown is obsolete and that a new list of impacts is being finalized.

On Monday, Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor filed a lawsuit against a legislative agency to clarify the question of the effective date clause issue. Oral arguments have been scheduled for June 29.

Some legislators have argued the governor could disburse the funds on time to avert a shutdown, but that he’s choosing not to as a bargaining chip to push for a higher Permanent Fund dividend. The Legislature approved a $525 dividend that could double with the passage of a separate three-quarter vote.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly passes controversial ordinances aimed at addressing homelessness
The man accused of killing Ashley Johnson-Barr has pleaded guilty to murder. He faces 99 years...
Kotzebue man pleads guilty to murder of Ashley Johnson-Barr, faces 99 years in prison
Left to right: Jaclyn Welcome, Desiree Montenegro (sister), and Amy Welcome (sister).
Family remembers Jaclyn Welcome, woman killed in shooting near downtown Anchorage
Anchorage police closed off the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday for their...
Anchorage police investigate homicide in Sand Lake
Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Anchorage man reportedly had altercation with homeless people the day before deadly shooting

Latest News

Anchorage police closed off the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday for their...
Anchorage police investigate homicide in Sand Lake
Wednesday, June 23 Morning Weather
Wednesday, June 23 Morning Weather
Mariia Fylyppova, a Ukrainian student currently waiting in Bulgaria for her J-1 visa so that...
‘I don’t think anything will change’: Visas held up for foreign student seasonal workers in Alaska
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly passes controversial ordinances aimed at addressing homelessness