Advertisement

‘Step out into the sun’: How walking to raise money helps the Chugiak-Eagle River Senior Center

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a long, dark, COVID-19 impacted winter, there are plenty of reasons to step out into the sunshine. For residents of the Chugiak-Eagle River Senior Center, the simple act of walking can help raise money for the place they call home.

“Oh, this is nice,” said 93-year-old Shirley Mauldin as she pushed her walker outside through the senior center doors.

Mauldin is a resident of the senior center and participates in the “Step out into the sun” program, which is a walking fundraiser for residents.

“If the day is nice, I like to walk outside the perimeter of the parking lot down to the end of the building here, across from assisted living, and then up in the parking lot,” she said.

Funny and full of spunk, Mauldin says she doesn’t need her walker but, with a wink, she uses it so everyone’s liability is covered.

“Oh I just love doing things for the center anytime,” said Dale Walker, another resident of the facility, who manages to get her steps in without any help. “You know it’s a great place to live and we all, it’s like a family here, and so I’d like to see that they keep doing things to get out and move,”

While putting foot to pavement helps the health of the residents, people don’t have to live at the center to participate. Anyone can sign up to walk and anyone can donate, either directly or by sponsoring someone in the program. There is a donation page on the Chugiak-Eagle River Senior Center website.

The event has already started but there is still time to sign up. Step out into the sun runs through June 30th.

Those looking to register for the walk can email cerscevents@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man accused of killing Ashley Johnson-Barr has pleaded guilty to murder. He faces 99 years...
Kotzebue man pleads guilty to murder of Ashley Johnson-Barr, faces 99 years in prison
Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Anchorage man reportedly had altercation with homeless people the day before deadly shooting
Left to right: Jaclyn Welcome, Desiree Montenegro (sister), and Amy Welcome (sister).
Family remembers Jaclyn Welcome, woman killed in shooting near downtown Anchorage
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly passes controversial ordinances aimed at addressing homelessness
Alaska State Troopers.
Explosive device defused after being found near Wasilla

Latest News

Left to right: Jaclyn Welcome, Desiree Montenegro (sister), and Amy Welcome (sister).
Family remembers Jaclyn Welcome, woman killed in shooting near downtown Anchorage
On a hillside in Chugiak stands a small yellow house that serves as both a museum and Honorary...
A little bit of Lithuania: The small museum, honorary consulate in Chugiak
Getting the viewers opinion on what makes for a great Father's Day gift to give or receive.
We asked you: Viewers weigh in on greatest gifts for Dad on Father’s Day
Susitna Rotary club had 10 different locations across the Matsu area for people to borrow life...
Local club working to help save lives by donating life vests to Kids Don’t Float stations