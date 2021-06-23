‘Step out into the sun’: How walking to raise money helps the Chugiak-Eagle River Senior Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a long, dark, COVID-19 impacted winter, there are plenty of reasons to step out into the sunshine. For residents of the Chugiak-Eagle River Senior Center, the simple act of walking can help raise money for the place they call home.

“Oh, this is nice,” said 93-year-old Shirley Mauldin as she pushed her walker outside through the senior center doors.

Mauldin is a resident of the senior center and participates in the “Step out into the sun” program, which is a walking fundraiser for residents.

“If the day is nice, I like to walk outside the perimeter of the parking lot down to the end of the building here, across from assisted living, and then up in the parking lot,” she said.

Funny and full of spunk, Mauldin says she doesn’t need her walker but, with a wink, she uses it so everyone’s liability is covered.

“Oh I just love doing things for the center anytime,” said Dale Walker, another resident of the facility, who manages to get her steps in without any help. “You know it’s a great place to live and we all, it’s like a family here, and so I’d like to see that they keep doing things to get out and move,”

While putting foot to pavement helps the health of the residents, people don’t have to live at the center to participate. Anyone can sign up to walk and anyone can donate, either directly or by sponsoring someone in the program. There is a donation page on the Chugiak-Eagle River Senior Center website.

The event has already started but there is still time to sign up. Step out into the sun runs through June 30th.

Those looking to register for the walk can email cerscevents@gmail.com.

