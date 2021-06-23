Advertisement

Summer storm brings in rounds of wind and rain

While rain hits the southern areas, red flag warnings hit central and NW Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lightning is a big concern as warm and dry weather hovers over northwest Alaska Tuesday night. A Red Flag warning for lightning activity is in effect there, and another will go into effect Wednesday in the Denali area. Winds are the concern as they pick up, which could spread any ignited fire.

The next large summer low pressure system is going to bring in clouds, wind and rain all over again in southcentral. Anchorage will be on the edge of this passing system, so while we do expect to see some wet weather, it won’t be nearly as wet as other areas of the region. Southeast Alaska will see the rain move in late Wednesday into Thursday.

Check out this photo, it looks like a painting out of Kipnuk.

Kipnuk Sunset-Nancyann Dock_6-22-21
Kipnuk Sunset-Nancyann Dock_6-22-21(Alaska's Weather Source)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Anchorage man reportedly had altercation with homeless people the day before deadly shooting
The man accused of killing Ashley Johnson-Barr has pleaded guilty to murder. He faces 99 years...
Kotzebue man pleads guilty to murder of Ashley Johnson-Barr, faces 99 years in prison
Alaska State Troopers.
Explosive device defused after being found near Wasilla
Haines and Skagway have struggled for over a year with the Canadian border closed to all but...
Canadian border closure extension hurts Southeast Alaska tourism, limits trips to the doctor
A cot at Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska. (KTUU/KYES)
Some residents concerned about new proposed homeless shelter in East Anchorage

Latest News

Tuesday, June 22 Morning Weather
Warm today; Fall like the rest of the week
Tuesday, June 22 Morning Weather
Tuesday, June 22 Morning Weather
A quick break in the weather before the next storm arrives midweek
A quick break in the weather before the next storm arrives midweek
A quick break in the weather before the next storm arrives midweek
A quick break in the weather before the next storm arrives midweek