Summer storm brings in rounds of wind and rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lightning is a big concern as warm and dry weather hovers over northwest Alaska Tuesday night. A Red Flag warning for lightning activity is in effect there, and another will go into effect Wednesday in the Denali area. Winds are the concern as they pick up, which could spread any ignited fire.

The next large summer low pressure system is going to bring in clouds, wind and rain all over again in southcentral. Anchorage will be on the edge of this passing system, so while we do expect to see some wet weather, it won’t be nearly as wet as other areas of the region. Southeast Alaska will see the rain move in late Wednesday into Thursday.

Check out this photo, it looks like a painting out of Kipnuk.

Kipnuk Sunset-Nancyann Dock_6-22-21 (Alaska's Weather Source)

