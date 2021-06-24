81 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported over the past two days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 81 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death over the past two days.

The new Alaska resident death related to COVID-19 brings the state’s resident death count to 367 residents. According to the department, the person who died was an Anchorage man over 80 years old who was identified through the routine death certificate review process.

The state reported 30 cases for Monday and 51 cases for Tuesday.

Of the new cases announced Wednesday, 75 were among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 25

Hooper Bay: 14

Wasilla: 9

Unalaska: 4

Eagle River: 3

Bethel Census Area: 2

Big Lake: 2

Chugiak: 2

Copper River Census Area: 2

Fairbanks: 2

Homer: 2

North Pole: 2

Bethel: 1

Juneau: 1

Kenai: 1

Seward: 1

Sitka: 1

Soldotna: 1

The state also reported six new nonresident COVID-19 cases — a seafood industry worker in Unalaska, and one each in Fairbanks, Kenai, Ketchikan, Wasilla and an unknown part of the state.

So far, 54% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose, while 49% have been fully vaccinated. Juneau leads the state as the region with the most fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older.

There are currently 14 patients being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data, along with people who are being hospitalized with suspected cases. Of those hospitalizations, four of these patients are on ventilators. There have been a total of 1,602 Alaska resident hospitalizations since COVID-19 arrived in the state.

The state has conducted more than 2,15 million COVID-19 tests so far, and has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.49%.

The statewide alert level remains low, with an average daily case rate over the past 14 days of 3.7 per 100,000.

