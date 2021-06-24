APD: 1 dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a van near Midtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says the intersection of Arctic Blvd and W International Airport Rd is closed following a deadly crash Thursday morning.

APD sent out a community alert around 2 a.m. Thursday reporting the crash.

Police say a driver of a motorcycle collided at the intersection with a van. The person on the motorcycle died at the scene.

At a 7:20 a.m. update, police gave more information.

“Initial indications are that an adult female, who was driving a 1997 green Ford van, was traveling southbound on Arctic when it appears she ran the red light at the intersection with International,” APD wrote.

APD says the driver stayed at the scene and is talking with police. They added no arrests have been made at this time.

APD says the intersection is back open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.