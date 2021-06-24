Advertisement

Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car

K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.(Cocoa Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer with the Cocoa Police Department died Wednesday afternoon in the back of her patrol vehicle.

Police say K-9 Zena’s handler checked on her during a training class at the Criminal Justice Center at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne.

No other details surrounding the K-9′s death have been released.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and if department policies and procedures were followed, according to the police department.

K-9 Zena, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, was donated to the department last August and was its newest patrol dog. She was trained and certified in April for patrol work.

The Cocoa Police Department is heartbroken to announce the passing of our newest patrol dog, K-9 Zena. K-9 Zena was...

Posted by Cocoa Police Department on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police closed off the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday for their...
Man arrested in Sand Lake homicide investigation
AST: 1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision along Old Glenn Highway
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly passes controversial ordinances aimed at addressing homelessness
Left to right: Jaclyn Welcome, Desiree Montenegro (sister), and Amy Welcome (sister).
Family remembers Jaclyn Welcome, woman killed in shooting near downtown Anchorage
State Office Building in Juneau, Alaska.
No access to DMVs, low-income senior benefits, libraries or state parks if shutdown happens

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
‘We have deal’: Biden, bipartisan senators agree on infrastructure
Science gives a 'Whole Lotta Love' to a newly discovered frog species, naming it after Led...
New species of frog named after Led Zeppelin
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Surveillance video shows Surfside building collapse