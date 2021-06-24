Advertisement

‘A gaping hole of rubble:’ Thankful survivor recounts rescue

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:40 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Barry Cohen and his wife were sound asleep in their beachside condominium outside Miami when he heard what he thought was a crack of thunder early Thursday. They got up, opened the door leading to their hallway and faced a pile of rubble and billowing smoke.

“I couldn’t walk out past my doorway,” said Cohen, 63, the former vice mayor of Surfside. “A gaping hole of rubble.”

The couple survived the collapse of Champlain Towers South Condo, just yards from the Atlantic surf, but at least one person was killed and rescuers were still combing the building’s rubble for others.

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla.(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Trying to get out, Cohen said he and his wife tried to take stairs down to the pool area, only to find that door wouldn’t open. They descended to the basement and found rising water there.

The couple returned upstairs, screaming for help. There were eventually brought to safety on a cherry-picker that firefighters used to lower people to the ground, he said.

“I thank them,” Cohen said. “They had such a hard job. It’s amazing what they do. I’m always happy to be alive, but I’m even happier today.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police closed off the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday for their...
Man arrested in Sand Lake homicide investigation
AST: 1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision along Old Glenn Highway
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly passes controversial ordinances aimed at addressing homelessness
Left to right: Jaclyn Welcome, Desiree Montenegro (sister), and Amy Welcome (sister).
Family remembers Jaclyn Welcome, woman killed in shooting near downtown Anchorage
State Office Building in Juneau, Alaska.
No access to DMVs, low-income senior benefits, libraries or state parks if shutdown happens

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
‘We have deal’: Biden, bipartisan senators agree on infrastructure
Science gives a 'Whole Lotta Love' to a newly discovered frog species, naming it after Led...
New species of frog named after Led Zeppelin
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Surveillance video shows Surfside building collapse
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car