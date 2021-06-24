Hot in the interior, wet over southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An expansive summer low pressure system is bringing in rounds of weather that feels more like Fall.

This low will slowly churn over southern areas of the state through Friday. Seward will see heavy rain starting tonight into Thursday, with amounts that could exceed 2 inches. Cordova could see more than 3 inches of rain in the same period.

Interior Alaska reached the mid 80s Wednesday and will see another warm day Thursday. Lightning was limited to the northwestern part of the state. Here is a photo near Red Dog Mine from Melvin Cook Jr.

Lightning_Red Dog Mine_Melvin Cook Jr. 6-22-21 (Alaska's Weather Source)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.