Advertisement

Inside the Gates: USO Alaska continues to serve those who serve the nation

By Dave Leval
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Life in the military can be challenging, especially for those deployed for the first time far away from home. The United Service Organizations Alaska tries to help make life easier for them.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson has two USO centers, including a 24-hour gym that’s open seven days a week. The other building houses computers, printers, video games, TV and snacks. It’s all free to active duty military, and their families.

“We offer an ability for someone to come in and relax, have a drink, have someone to talk to,” said Barb Knaak, who manages the centers. “They’re up in Alaska for the first time, away from home, mainly for the first time. We get to do fun things, and I get to tell them about Alaska.”

The USO has been a part of JBER since February 2016. But its presence reaches across the state as USO Alaska supports nearly 27,000 service members and their families. Other centers are located at Fort Wainwright, and Eielson AFB.

“It’s a fantastic mission keeping our service members connected to family, home and country,” said Brett Banks, USO Alaska’s executive director. “What a great calling, what a fantastic profession to have to be able to support our service members.”

JBER could soon get a third USO center. Banks said the organization hopes to open it on the Fort Richardson side of next year.

“What we ask them to do, how we ask them to represent the nation, the least we can do is be there to support them when they need us,” said Banks, as USO Alaska is a force behind the forces.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police closed off the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday for their...
Man arrested in Sand Lake homicide investigation
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly passes controversial ordinances aimed at addressing homelessness
Left to right: Jaclyn Welcome, Desiree Montenegro (sister), and Amy Welcome (sister).
Family remembers Jaclyn Welcome, woman killed in shooting near downtown Anchorage
The man accused of killing Ashley Johnson-Barr has pleaded guilty to murder. He faces 99 years...
Kotzebue man pleads guilty to murder of Ashley Johnson-Barr, faces 99 years in prison
Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Anchorage man reportedly had altercation with homeless people the day before deadly shooting

Latest News

Coronavirus
81 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported over the past two days
Anchorage police closed off the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday for their...
Man arrested in Sand Lake homicide investigation
Paul Guzenski, owner of Paul's Tree Service started a nonprofit in memory of his mom who died...
Tree Service owner starts nonprofit to help people dealing with breast cancer in memory of his mom
One of two USO centers at JBER
ITG: USO serves those who serve the nation