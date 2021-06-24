Looming state government shutdown would see benefits for low-income seniors cut

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A looming state government shutdown has some seniors groups nervous.

On the chopping block is a benefits program for low-income Alaska seniors. More than 11,000 older Alaskans receive that monthly payment.

Marge Stoneking, a spokesperson for the Alaska chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons, said that benefit payment is a critical part of the senior safety net. She doesn’t know what will happen to the payments during a potential shutdown.

“It’s intended to help keep our elders, 65-plus, low-income folks, in their homes for as long as possible,” she said. “There is no discretionary spending when one is at the poverty level.”

Nona Safra, an advocate for Alaska seniors, is concerned, too. Low-income seniors can receive between $76 a month and $250 per month under the benefit program.

“Well, we’re going to have a lot of law-abiding citizens who are not going to be able to abide by the law, won’t we?” Safra said.

The monthly payment was temporarily cut by Dunleavy two years ago, causing widespread outrage before being restored.

Safra advises seniors to be prepared now and assume that the Legislature does not resolve the budget impasse before July 1. She said impacted seniors should go to the Department of Fish and Game and get proxy fishing approval. They can also go to food banks and seniors centers for help, she added.

There would be dozens of other impacts of a shutdown. Alaska State Parks would close and so would Division of Motor Vehicles offices.

Another impact would be on property sales. The recorder’s office at the Department of Natural Resources would be offline, which may stop people from finalizing sales of homes and property.

The Dunleavy administration said it can’t spend from a “defective” budget during the next fiscal year due to a failed procedural vote in the House of Representatives and it has sued a legislative agency to defend that position.

At the same time, the administration is planning to fund some essential services if a shutdown does occur, spending from that same “defective budget.”

Neil Steininger, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, said the administration is facing a balancing act of constitutional obligations. The state can’t spend money from the budget, but it also has to ensure life, health and safety are protected during a shutdown.

The state released a list of critical state services on Wednesday evening that would be impacted by a government shutdown. Many agencies would see “partial shutdowns” or “reduced staffing levels.”

Some state agencies, such as the Alaska Highway System, would be fully operational during a shutdown. The Dunleavy administration says that commercial and sports fisheries would be operating normally, too.

Nicole Kimball, a spokesperson for the Pacific Seafood Processors Association, urged legislators to avert a shutdown. She said any disruption to commercial fisheries, particularly for Bristol Bay at the peak of the sockeye salmon run, would be devastating.

Kate Sheehan, the director of the Division of Personnel and Labor Relations with the Department of Administration, said leave would be cashed for impacted state employees. That figure could be as high as $190 million for the state.

Correction: The article originally said the state government shutdown will stop people from finalizing sales of homes and property. That is not accurate, so it was changed to say it may stop people.

