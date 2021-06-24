Advertisement

Lydia Jacoby receives big welcome as she returns home an Olympian

Lydia Jacoby returns home Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International...
Lydia Jacoby returns home Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska.(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of over 80 people gathered at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to welcome home Lydia Jacoby, the newly minted Olympian from Seward, on Wednesday.

This is the first time that Jacoby has returned to the 49th state after becoming the first Alaskan to be named to the U.S. Olympic Swim Team. Many of her friends, family and people in the swim community came to get a glimpse of the 17-year-old Olympian and ask for an autograph.

“It’s huge. We are all so proud of Lydia and we can’t wait to watch her in Tokyo,” said Kaia Reeg, an Alaska swimmer. “It means so much to us. We’ve seen her race in Anchorage, and now she is racing at one of the biggest pools.”

Jacoby said that she knew a few of her friends were going to be there to greet her, but it was a surprise to see the big homecoming.

“It has definitely been crazy processing all of it,” she said. “I am glad I have had a week to process and get ... in my head,” Jacoby said. “It is crazy how much support I have been getting from Alaska and stepping off that plane to see it in person has been amazing.”

The raucous welcome home could also serve as more fuel to her swimming fire, according to her dad.

“That is a big motivator for her, knowing that she has a lot of her support and her friends rooting for her,” Richard Jacoby said.

The support is going to have to continue from a distance, however. Due to the COVID-19 regulations for the Tokyo Games, Jacoby’s parents won’t be allowed to fly there to watch their daughter compete. As a matter of fact, they will only get to see her for the next few days before she takes off to Hawaii.

There, she will be training with the U.S. Olympic Team the month leading up to the Tokyo Games. Jacoby said that she was a bit nervous to be going into camp with some of the most elite swimmers in the entire world, knowing that she is now one of them.

The next time Alaskans will be able to see the Seward swimmer in the pool will be on Sunday, July 25. All events are listed in Australian Eastern Standard Time.

As for the next few days, the family says they want to keep it lowkey to give Jacoby a chance to decompress a little before swimming off to the biggest stage in the world — the Olympic Games.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police closed off the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday for their...
Man arrested in Sand Lake homicide investigation
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly passes controversial ordinances aimed at addressing homelessness
Left to right: Jaclyn Welcome, Desiree Montenegro (sister), and Amy Welcome (sister).
Family remembers Jaclyn Welcome, woman killed in shooting near downtown Anchorage
The man accused of killing Ashley Johnson-Barr has pleaded guilty to murder. He faces 99 years...
Kotzebue man pleads guilty to murder of Ashley Johnson-Barr, faces 99 years in prison
Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Anchorage man reportedly had altercation with homeless people the day before deadly shooting

Latest News

Ronnie Baker of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 100 meters race final at the IAAF...
‘That’s where I started running’: How Alaska helped Ronnie Baker sprint to the Olympics
For the 116th consecutive year, baseball was played under the midnight sun in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Alaska Goldpanners shine through the late hours of The Midnight Sun Game in victory
Isaac Updike celebrates after winning the first heat of the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase at...
Ketchikan’s Isaac Updike wins steeplechase semifinal at US Olympic Trials for track
Boise State's Allie Ostrander celebrates as she wins the women's 3000-meter steeplechase...
Allie Ostrander advances to steeplechase finals at US Olympic Trials for track