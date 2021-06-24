Advertisement

Manhunt underway for suspect after officer found shot in the head in Fla.

By NEWS 13 ORLANDO Staffa
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:06 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (NEWS 13 ORLANDO) - A manhunt is underway in Florida after a Daytona Beach police officer was shot in the head.

Police say the 26-year-old officer radioed in that he was investigating a suspicious incident.

When he stopped responding on his radio, more officers were dispatched to the scene and they found him on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The officer was hospitalized. The police chief says he’s undergone a “successful surgery” but remains in critical condition.

More than 500 officers from various agencies are now looking for the suspect, who’s considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, may be driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V.

There’s a $100,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Copyright 2021 NEWS 13 ORLANDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police closed off the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday for their...
Man arrested in Sand Lake homicide investigation
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly passes controversial ordinances aimed at addressing homelessness
AST: 1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision along Old Glenn Highway
Left to right: Jaclyn Welcome, Desiree Montenegro (sister), and Amy Welcome (sister).
Family remembers Jaclyn Welcome, woman killed in shooting near downtown Anchorage
Alaska State Capitol
Legislators urged to avert shutdown with uncertainty over fisheries, millions of dollars at risk in the Permanent Fund

Latest News

FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly to seek FDA approval for potential Alzheimer’s drug
FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
US economy up 6.4% in Q1 with stronger future gains expected
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is...
US blocks solar components from China over labor abuses
Condo resident Barry Cohen was shocked by what he saw when he looked down the hallway Thursday...
Condo collapse: Resident says he looked down hall 'and there was nothing there'
Child tax credit expansion payments are coming to Americans
Child tax credit expansion payments are coming to Americans