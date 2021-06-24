Pressing pause on summer: Wet, cool and breezy weather continues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to a rather strong storm, that’s more reminiscent of late summer and early fall, temperatures have struggled to warm across Southcentral. Thanks to the return to cool, wet and breezy conditions, Southcentral will continue to see fall-like weather stick around through the rest of this week. While the heaviest rain is set to come to an end today, we’ll continue to see showers lingering through at least Saturday afternoon. As a result of this, temperatures will stay in the 58 to 63 degree the next few days. Adding winds will certainly make it feel less like summer, with many areas expected to see winds gusts upwarsd of 20 to 35 mph through Friday.

We’ll see some passing showers today across Southcentral, with the heaviest rain continuing for the Prince William Sound. An additional 1 to 2 inches is possible through Friday for the sound, with significantly less amounts inland. Anchorage and surrounding areas will see the best shot of rain into the evening, where up to a tenth of an inch can be expected.

The storm finally looks to lose it’s grip on Southcentral heading into the weekend, with one final push of moisture. Following that, we’ll see the return to some sunshine, temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s and the return of summer. Not only here in Southcentral, but Southeast will see the return to summer starting next week as well. A high pressure ridge will warm Southeast into the low to mid 70s each day starting Monday.

