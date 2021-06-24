Advertisement

Pelosi creating select committee on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in this file...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in this file photo. Pelosi announced the creation of a select committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she is creating a select committee to investigate the Capitol siege on Jan. 6.

During a news conference, Pelosi said that she was moving forward with the panel because Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan commission four weeks ago.

“The American people deserve to know what happened on #Jan6th. We *will* get to the truth,” Pelosi tweeted.

The new committee comes after the Senate voted earlier this month to block legislation to form a bipartisan, independent commission investigating the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Pelosi said afterward that the House would step up investigations of the riot.

A new select committee would put majority Democrats in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Anchorage police closed off the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday for their...
Man arrested in Sand Lake homicide investigation
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly passes controversial ordinances aimed at addressing homelessness
AST: 1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision along Old Glenn Highway
Left to right: Jaclyn Welcome, Desiree Montenegro (sister), and Amy Welcome (sister).
Family remembers Jaclyn Welcome, woman killed in shooting near downtown Anchorage
Alaska State Capitol
Legislators urged to avert shutdown with uncertainty over fisheries, millions of dollars at risk in the Permanent Fund

Latest News

Dozens have been rescued following a deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida.
‘A gaping hole of rubble:’ Thankful survivor recounts rescue
An image showing the current design of the electric aircraft that Ravn is planning to purchase...
Ravn set to buy 50 electric planes when available
Google said Thursday that proposals to remove so-called third-party cookies will be pushed back...
Google delays plan to phase out Chrome ad-tracking tech
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
Senators push $953B infrastructure plan, raise hope for deal