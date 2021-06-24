Advertisement

US life expectancy behind other rich nations, study says

A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by...
A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by an average of nearly five years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by an average of nearly five years.

In 2018, life expectancy in the U.S. was 78.7 years, about three years less than the average life expectancy for 16 high-income peer countries.

In 2020, the life expectancy gap ballooned to nearly five years after the U.S. experienced a particularly high mortality rate.

No other nation experienced a decline in life expectancy as large as the U.S.

Authors of the study wrote the predominant cause for this large decline was the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other factors that have impacted Americans’ health for decades.

The study was published Wednesday in the B.M.J., a peer-reviewed medical journal published by the British Medical Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police closed off the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday for their...
Man arrested in Sand Lake homicide investigation
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly passes controversial ordinances aimed at addressing homelessness
Left to right: Jaclyn Welcome, Desiree Montenegro (sister), and Amy Welcome (sister).
Family remembers Jaclyn Welcome, woman killed in shooting near downtown Anchorage
The man accused of killing Ashley Johnson-Barr has pleaded guilty to murder. He faces 99 years...
Kotzebue man pleads guilty to murder of Ashley Johnson-Barr, faces 99 years in prison
Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Anchorage man reportedly had altercation with homeless people the day before deadly shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Experts: Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk
More than 1,200 reports of rare heart inflammation cases linked to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have...
Rare heart inflammation cases linked to COVID-19 vaccines
The Noatak River fire, shown here, is an estimated 11,000 acres and burning in the Noatak...
Live updates: Containment increases on fire near McGrath
Kids play hockey on new Bayshore Rink that officially opened Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at...
Hockey returns to the Bayshore Rink in South Anchorage