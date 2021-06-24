Advertisement

Watch live: Public health experts answer questions on COVID-19 in Alaska

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska public health experts are answering questions about the latest impacts of COVID-19 in the state.

Public health experts answer questions on COVID-19 in Alaska

Posted by Alaska's News Source on Thursday, June 24, 2021

On Wednesday, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 81 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the state over the past two days, with 14 new cases identified in Hooper Bay.

Hooper Bay, a community in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region, is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak, prompting increased response from area health care workers.

As of Wednesday, there were 49 active cases in the area, according to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp., a health care organization that serves 58 rural communities in the region. The outbreak is the largest number of cases Hooper Bay has seen since the start of the pandemic.

About 54% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose, while about 49% have been fully vaccinated. Juneau leads the state as the region with the most fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older.

