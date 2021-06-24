Watch live: Public health experts answer questions on COVID-19 in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska public health experts are answering questions about the latest impacts of COVID-19 in the state.

Public health experts answer questions on COVID-19 in Alaska Watch live: Alaska public health experts are answering questions about the latest impacts of COVID-19 in the state. Posted by Alaska's News Source on Thursday, June 24, 2021

On Wednesday, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 81 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the state over the past two days, with 14 new cases identified in Hooper Bay.

Hooper Bay, a community in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region, is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak, prompting increased response from area health care workers.

As of Wednesday, there were 49 active cases in the area, according to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp., a health care organization that serves 58 rural communities in the region. The outbreak is the largest number of cases Hooper Bay has seen since the start of the pandemic.

Related: Health officials work to mitigate COVID-19 outbreak in Hooper Bay

About 54% of Alaskans age 12 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose, while about 49% have been fully vaccinated. Juneau leads the state as the region with the most fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.