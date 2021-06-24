Advertisement

Weather Lab Summer Session: Fun with air pressure

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey puts the relationship between air pressure and temperature to the test.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jun. 24, 2021
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Air is all around us! It allows us to breathe, plants to grow and the wind to blow! Today we’re going to learn what air is made of and how it moves! Download the activity guide below for the following three activities:

Activity 1: What is air made of? Did you know the air we breathe has a lot more than just Oxygen in it? Complete Activity 1 to learn about the main gases in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Activity 2: What is air pressure? You can’t see it, but air is all around us! The air above us is actually quite heavy. Its weight is called air pressure. Complete Activity 2 to learn how air pressure and temperature are related.

Activity 3: Blow up a balloon without adding any air! Follow along with Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey as she shows you how to blow up a balloon without even touching it!

Weather Lab Activity: Fun with Balloons

Let the Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey know what you learned! Share your pictures on the Alaska’s Weather Source App, the Alaska’s Weather Source Facebook page, or by e-mailing weather@ktuu.com.

