5 hunters rescued by US Coast Guard near Kotzebue after being stranded for four days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S Coast Guard rescued five hunters near Kotzebue after they were stranded for four days on the ice pack near Cape Espenberg.

Thursday the Coast Guard sent out a press release about the rescue. They say the hunters requested help late Tuesday night after their 20-foot vessel had become trapped and they were unable to maneuver out of the ice pack.

“We want to stress the importance of letting people know where you are going on the water and carrying multiple forms of communication,” said Lt. j.g. Chris McCarthy, the command duty officer for the 17th District command center. “In this case, the hunters had an electronic location device and supplies for several days.”

The Coast Guard rescued the hunters around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

