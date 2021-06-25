Advertisement

Alaska House leaders hopeful for budget deal by Monday

Alaska House of Representatives (KTUU)
Alaska House of Representatives (KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska House leaders are expressing optimism that an agreement can be reached to end a budget impasse and avert a partial government shutdown by early next week.

House Speaker Louise Stutes says she was confident a resolution would be reached by Monday on the spending package’s effective date. House Minority Leader Cathy Tilton also says she’s optimistic about that prospect. Neither leader provided details on what was being discussed.

The House adjourned until Monday. Stutes noted numerous legislators had excused absences Friday and says the timing of the next floor session would allow more members to be present.

