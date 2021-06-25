Advertisement

Allie Ostrander falls short of qualifying for the U.S. Olympic track and field team

Allie Ostrander, of the United States, left, and Elizabeth Bird, of Britain, right, compete...
Allie Ostrander, of the United States, left, and Elizabeth Bird, of Britain, right, compete during the women 3,000 meters steeple chase heats at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The former Kenai Kardinal finished in eighth, while the top three finishers in the finals qualified for the United States Olympic track and field team.

Even though Ostrander ran a new personal best of 9:26.96, which is under the Olympic standard of 9:30.00, the top three ran blistering times with first-place finisher Emma Coburn setting a new Olympic trials Women’s 3000m Steepchase record at 9:09.41.

The top three runners that have qualified for the Olympic track and field team are:

  1. Emma Coburn at 9:09.41
  2. Courtney Frerichs at 9:11.79
  3. Cal Constien at 9:18.34

For Ostrander just making the finals of the Olympic trials is a major accomplishment in itself. Less than two weeks ago the runner chose to share with the world her eating disorder that has had her in a 5-week rehab facility. So it is hard to imagine that beating everyone at the Olympic trials was the first thing on her mind, as she is actively trying to beat her eating disorder.

