Anchorage police say 12-year-old Toriano ‘Tory’ Marrion has been found safe

Anchorage police say Toriano "Tory" Marrion, 12, who was reported missing on June 25, 2021, has...
Anchorage police say Toriano "Tory" Marrion, 12, who was reported missing on June 25, 2021, has been found safe.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department said Toriano “Trory” Marrion, a 12-year-old who was reported missing Friday, has been found safe.

Police said Marrion was last seen Thursday around 8:30 p.m. near the area of Mentra Street and Jackson Drive in the Taku/Campbell neighborhood. He was reported missing on Friday.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to say that police have found Toriano “Tony” Marrion.

