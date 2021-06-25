Anchorage police say 12-year-old Toriano ‘Tory’ Marrion has been found safe

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department said Toriano “Trory” Marrion, a 12-year-old who was reported missing Friday, has been found safe.

Police said Marrion was last seen Thursday around 8:30 p.m. near the area of Mentra Street and Jackson Drive in the Taku/Campbell neighborhood. He was reported missing on Friday.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to say that police have found Toriano “Tony” Marrion.

