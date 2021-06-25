Advertisement

Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility to resume collection of unpaid, past due accounts July 1

Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility said if service needs to be interrupted, customers will...
Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility said if service needs to be interrupted, customers will be notified in advance with a two-day notice door hanger at their residence.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:31 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Staring July 1, Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility will resume collection of unpaid and past due accounts.

“Accounts with unpaid delinquent balances are subject to turn off unless a deferred payment arrangement is in place and paid as agreed,” AWWU wrote in a Facebook post.

The company also said the process for delinquent service disconnects will also restart.

“In the last year, we’ve given out tons of different opportunities with hardship forms and what not to help set up payment plans,” said Sandy Baker, public outreach coordinator with AWWU. “And there are options still available, but if people still have delinquent accounts and they don’t want to be disconnected they need to contact our customer service so we can work out an arrangement for them.”

AWWU added if service needs to be interrupted, customers will be notified in advance with a two-day notice door hanger at their residence.

The news of the restart of collections comes as the local emergency order has ended.

“As much as we want to work with everybody, if you don’t communicate with us it makes it more difficult for us to work with you,” Baker said.

To contact AWWU about payment arrangements, call (907) 564-2700 or click here.

