Advertisement

AST: Anchorage man shot dead after aiming replica assault rifle at trooper in Fairbanks

(File)
(File)(KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 23-year-old Anchorage man was shot and killed after he reportedly pointed a replica assault rifle toward a trooper during a pursuit in Fairbanks early Friday morning.

Dimitri Lanahan was declared dead at the scene, according to a dispatch posted by Alaska State Troopers Friday afternoon. Troopers said the replica appeared authentic and “did not have any markings that readily distinguished it from a firearm.”

Prior to the situation’s escalation, the trooper noticed a silver Jeep driving recklessly near the Gold Rush Estates Trailer Park in Fairbanks just before 3 a.m., according to the dispatch. The driver, later identified as Lanahan, nearly collided with the trooper’s patrol vehicle.

The trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle, according to the dispatch, but it did not stop right away. The trooper then initiated a chase that led into the wooded area between the Fairbanks International Airport and a flood control dike for Tanana River.

Troopers said Lanahan then reportedly stepped out of the vehicle with the replica rifle in hand and aimed toward the trooper. The trooper then shot Lanahan, the dispatch said.

Following the shooting, troopers learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Anchorage, according to the dispatch. It added that Lanahan had an outstanding felony warrant for a second-degree escape.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is now conducting an investigation into the shooting. Once completed, the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions will review the case.

The trooper was not injured during the shooting, according to the dispatch. The trooper’s name will be released after 72 hours, per department policy.

Lanahan’s family has been notified of his death, troopers said.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
Police identify motorcyclist killed in collision with van near Midtown
Anchorage police closed off the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday for their...
Police identify man killed in Sand Lake
Alaska State Troopers said they arrested Leonard Olrun in Anchorage on Wednesday after he fled...
AST: Mekoryuk man accused of sexually assaulting at least 5 children arrested in Anchorage
State Office Building in Juneau, Alaska.
No access to DMVs, low-income senior benefits, libraries or state parks if shutdown happens
The Alaska State Capitol
Looming state government shutdown would see benefits for low-income seniors cut

Latest News

The Chenega, getting ready to be loaded on top of the Red Zed 1, in Ketchikan before sailing to...
Alaska fast ferries loaded onto a ship in Ketchikan before sailing to Spain
Eagle River resident Corinne Rollman said she had never seen a brown bear in the neighborhood...
Eagle River woman says she was surprised, chased by brown bear at the end of her driveway
Alaska House of Representatives (KTUU)
Alaska House leaders hopeful for budget deal by Monday
Dimond Center already has a charging station, it could get more under a plan from the Alaska...
More electric charging stations planned for Alaska