AST: Anchorage man shot dead after aiming replica assault rifle at trooper in Fairbanks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 23-year-old Anchorage man was shot and killed after he reportedly pointed a replica assault rifle toward a trooper during a pursuit in Fairbanks early Friday morning.

Dimitri Lanahan was declared dead at the scene, according to a dispatch posted by Alaska State Troopers Friday afternoon. Troopers said the replica appeared authentic and “did not have any markings that readily distinguished it from a firearm.”

Prior to the situation’s escalation, the trooper noticed a silver Jeep driving recklessly near the Gold Rush Estates Trailer Park in Fairbanks just before 3 a.m., according to the dispatch. The driver, later identified as Lanahan, nearly collided with the trooper’s patrol vehicle.

The trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle, according to the dispatch, but it did not stop right away. The trooper then initiated a chase that led into the wooded area between the Fairbanks International Airport and a flood control dike for Tanana River.

Troopers said Lanahan then reportedly stepped out of the vehicle with the replica rifle in hand and aimed toward the trooper. The trooper then shot Lanahan, the dispatch said.

Following the shooting, troopers learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Anchorage, according to the dispatch. It added that Lanahan had an outstanding felony warrant for a second-degree escape.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is now conducting an investigation into the shooting. Once completed, the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions will review the case.

The trooper was not injured during the shooting, according to the dispatch. The trooper’s name will be released after 72 hours, per department policy.

Lanahan’s family has been notified of his death, troopers said.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.