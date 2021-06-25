Advertisement

AST: Mekoryuk man accused of sexually assaulting at least 5 children arrested in Anchorage

Alaska State Troopers said they arrested Leonard Olrun in Anchorage on Wednesday after he fled...
Alaska State Troopers said they arrested Leonard Olrun in Anchorage on Wednesday after he fled Mekoryuk.(KTVF)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Mekoryuk man who is accused of sexually assaulting at least five children fled his village and was later arrested in Anchorage on Wednesday, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Leonard Olrun, 53, was arrested on multiple charges of sexual abuse and authorities said there could be more victims.

In a Thursday evening dispatch, troopers said a school social worker reported Olrun on April 7 of sexually assaulting a student. The department’s violent offenders unit investigated Olrun and found additional victims.

The dispatch said Olrun fled to Anchorage at some point. It’s unclear if that occurred recently or back in April.

With the assistance of the Anchorage Police Department, authorities located and arrested Olrun. He was sent to the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

Troopers continue to investigate Olrun and search for additional victims. The department asks anyone with additional information to contact troopers in Bethel at (907) 543-2294.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

Resources: If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

