Advertisement

Fairbanks man arrested on charges relating to sexual abuse of a minor, troopers say

(WDAM)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers arrested a 54-year-old Fairbanks man on charges relating to the sexual abuse of a minor after he was accused of sexually assaulting multiple people in the Lower 48.

In an online dispatch posted Thursday morning, troopers said they were notified of the alleged abuse earlier this week. A joint investigation was launched between troopers and an agency in the Lower 48.

On Wednesday, Robert Hannum was arrested by troopers in Fairbanks and taken to the correctional center.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call (907) 451-5100.

Resources: If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
Police identify motorcyclist killed in collision with van near Midtown
Anchorage police closed off the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday for their...
Police identify man killed in Sand Lake
State Office Building in Juneau, Alaska.
No access to DMVs, low-income senior benefits, libraries or state parks if shutdown happens
Alaska State Troopers said they arrested Leonard Olrun in Anchorage on Wednesday after he fled...
AST: Mekoryuk man accused of sexually assaulting at least 5 children arrested in Anchorage
The Alaska State Capitol
Looming state government shutdown would see benefits for low-income seniors cut

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden celebrates Pride Month, highlighting LGBTQ rights
(KTUU)
Police identify motorcyclist killed in collision with van near Midtown
In the midst of a growing nursing shortage Nightingale College is providing a distance learning...
Nursing shortage solutions: How Nightingale College is trying to help bridge the gap in supply and demand
Supreme Court rules in favor of Alaska Native Corporations
Supreme Court delivers win, hundreds of millions of dollars for Alaska Native Corporations