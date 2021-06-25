Fairbanks man arrested on charges relating to sexual abuse of a minor, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers arrested a 54-year-old Fairbanks man on charges relating to the sexual abuse of a minor after he was accused of sexually assaulting multiple people in the Lower 48.

In an online dispatch posted Thursday morning, troopers said they were notified of the alleged abuse earlier this week. A joint investigation was launched between troopers and an agency in the Lower 48.

On Wednesday, Robert Hannum was arrested by troopers in Fairbanks and taken to the correctional center.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call (907) 451-5100.

Resources: If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

