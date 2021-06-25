Advertisement

Fishing Report: Trout, sockeye in the upper Kenai River

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week on the fishing report Patrick Enslow tags along with Tranquility Base Fly Fishing for a combination trip.

They floated from the Kenai Lake boat launch in Cooper Landing and fished for trout and sockeye salmon in the upper Kenai River.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game Regulations can be found here, and a complete version of the story can be viewed above.

