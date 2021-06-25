Giant footprints, tiny teeth offer insight about dinosaurs in the Arctic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It hasn’t been that long since scientists were surprised to learn that dinosaurs lived in the Arctic.

“Now we’re finding out that, in fact, not only were they living there, they seem to be thriving there,” said Pat Druckenmiller, a vertebrate paleontologist and director of the University of Alaska’s Museum of the North. Druckenmiller is the lead author of a new paper that shows evidence that the dinosaurs living on what is now Alaska’s North Slope reproduced and nested there. This suggests the dinosaurs were year-round residents.

“If a dinosaur, which is a reptile, if it’s going to live in the high Arctic, that must’ve been a very challenging place to live during the winter,” Druckenmiller said. “And the presumption was, these animals hightailed it out and headed south during the during the winter months.”

But as Druckenmiller points out, that migration would have been potentially thousands of miles round-trip and it would have been difficult to do with baby dinosaurs.

“Baby dinosaurs aren’t like caribou calves that are born and are fairly large and able to run,” Druckenmiller said. “Baby dinosaurs hatched out of eggs and they were small and they remained relatively small throughout the first year of life. It’s hard to envision the small animal making such a long migration.”

Fossils excavated on the North Slope revealed microscopic teeth and bones. Though no dinosaur eggshells have been spotted, Druckenmiller said what they found was far more interesting and informative.

“Those bones and teeth can be used to more precisely identify the kinds of dinosaurs that were nesting there,” Druckenmiller said. “And it’s from that kind of information, especially the teeth, we were able to understand that we had small plant-eaters, big plant-eaters, like duck-billed dinosaurs then meat-eaters, including some as large as the tyrannosaur, Nanuqsaurus, that lived up there.”

He also said the climate of northern Alaska was very different in the late Cretaceous Period, about 70 million years ago, something akin to Juneau’s weather today.

“That also implies there was freezing winter conditions and snow, so you have to kind of switch your thinking and think about a dinosaur leaving footprints in snow in a polar forest, so there were forested areas on what is now the North Slope,” Druckenmiller said. “So it was a very different kind of environment that these animals lived in than you find there today.”

