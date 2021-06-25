Gradual drying out and warming trend across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Outside of some showery activity across the region, much of Southcentral and the panhandle are beginning a drying trend. While one additional surge of moisture arrives overnight into Saturday, most of the impacts will be across Wrangell St. Elias, with only some spotty showers into early Saturday morning. Once that finally exits the region, we begin a general trend back towards summer.

A ridge of high pressure will build in across the Panhandle. This will open the door for plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s. This will be a welcoming trend for Southeast. Meanwhile, Southcentral will see a return to seasonal if not slightly above seasonal levels. A mixture of sun and clouds wil carry us through a large portion of next week, with temperatures back into the mid and upper 60s.

Only 2 days this year have seen temperatures top out in the lower 70s and this upcoming week we could manage to squeeze one or two 70 degree days.

Enjoy the weekend!

