Advertisement

Gradual drying out and warming trend across Southcentral

Temperatures climb back into the mid 60s in the days ahead
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Outside of some showery activity across the region, much of Southcentral and the panhandle are beginning a drying trend. While one additional surge of moisture arrives overnight into Saturday, most of the impacts will be across Wrangell St. Elias, with only some spotty showers into early Saturday morning. Once that finally exits the region, we begin a general trend back towards summer.

A ridge of high pressure will build in across the Panhandle. This will open the door for plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s. This will be a welcoming trend for Southeast. Meanwhile, Southcentral will see a return to seasonal if not slightly above seasonal levels. A mixture of sun and clouds wil carry us through a large portion of next week, with temperatures back into the mid and upper 60s.

Only 2 days this year have seen temperatures top out in the lower 70s and this upcoming week we could manage to squeeze one or two 70 degree days.

Enjoy the weekend!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
Police identify motorcyclist killed in collision with van near Midtown
Anchorage police closed off the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday for their...
Police identify man killed in Sand Lake
State Office Building in Juneau, Alaska.
No access to DMVs, low-income senior benefits, libraries or state parks if shutdown happens
Alaska State Troopers said they arrested Leonard Olrun in Anchorage on Wednesday after he fled...
AST: Mekoryuk man accused of sexually assaulting at least 5 children arrested in Anchorage
The Alaska State Capitol
Looming state government shutdown would see benefits for low-income seniors cut

Latest News

Friday, June 25 Morning Weather
Friday, June 25 Morning Weather
Warmer, drier weather returns next week
Showers linger into the weekend, sunnier and warmer weather returns next week
Warmer, drier weather returns next week
Warmer, drier weather returns next week
Thursday, June 24 Morning Weather
Pressing pause on summer: Wet, cool and breezy weather continues