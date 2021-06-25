The Harp Twins bring their Celtic flare to the Alaska Scottish Highland Games

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Camille and Kennerly Kitt are known as The Harp Twins. A fitting name for a pair of sisters, passionate about what they do.

“We almost know what the other one’s going to do before they play,” said Kennerly.

“We love doing things together, so being able to have a career where we get to play music together is a dream,” added Camille.

As the world’s only identical twin professional harpist, they were first introduced to the instrument around 12-years-old.

“We got to see it in person and to try it and instantly in love with the instruments, so we told our mom we wanted to play the harp.”

Classically trained with degrees in harp performance, the duo has traveled all over the world and their audiences were anything but ordinary.

“Some of the artists that we’ve covered have seen it including Billy Idol, he said if you live long enough you get to hear this version of white wedding, and we had arrangements of that, but we’ve had world leaders in attendance like presidents like President Obama was at an event we were playing for, former First Lady Laura Bush, Barbara Bush.”

While the harp is known for its gentle and flowing sound, The Harp Twins have their own unique sound, with a twist.

“When we were in high school we started to want to play music that harpist hadn’t been playing for centuries, and we listened to a lot of rock and classic rock because that’s what our mom listened to so we started looking for arrangements for harp for those,” Kennerly said.

A sound that’s traveled all over the world and heard by many, The Harp Twins can now add Alaska to that list.

“This is our very first time performing in Alaska and we’ve always wanted to travel to Alaska. We love northern climates, so this is our dream land I think.”

The Harp Twins along with Celtic Aire from the U.S. Air Force are performing this weekend at the Alaska Scottish Highland Games in Palmer. The Harp Twins will also be in Homer, next weekend for the Kachemak Bay Scottish Highland Games.

