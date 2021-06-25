Advertisement

Showers linger into the weekend, sunnier and warmer weather returns next week

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s Thursday weather update.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was quite the mixed bag of weather across Alaska Thursday! A large area of low pressure centered in the Aleutians is tapping into tropical moisture and bringing wet and windy weather to much of Southcentral and Southeast.

Anchorage continues to sit in a rain shadow, with the mountains blocking most of the rain from making it into the bowl but we did see the clouds, isolated showers, and breezy winds from this storm. Gusts reached 36 mph in Anchorage.

Lighter, scattered showers will continue across Southcentral Friday. Anchorage will only see isolated showers, but we’ll continue to see breezy winds, a mix of sun and clouds, and high temperatures will hold in the mid-60s. Scattered showers will linger into the weekend and temperatures will drop to the low 60s, but this storm will be all wrapped up by Monday morning.

Next week brings a return to more typical summer weather for Anchorage with high temperatures returning to the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Have a great start to your Friday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

