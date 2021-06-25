Advertisement

Supreme Court sides with Alaska Natives in COVID-19 aid case

The U.S. Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:48 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court ruled Friday that hundreds of millions of dollars in coronavirus relief money tied up in court should benefit Alaska Natives rather than be spread more broadly among Native American tribes around the U.S.

The justices ruled 6-3 in the case, which involved the massive pandemic relief package passed last year and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump.

The $2.2 trillion legislation earmarked $8 billion for “Tribal governments” to cover expenses related to the pandemic. The question for the court was whether Alaska Native corporations, which are for-profit companies that provide benefits and social services to more than 100,000 Alaska Natives, count as “Indian tribes.” The high court answered yes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
APD: 1 dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a van near Midtown
Anchorage police closed off the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday for their...
Police identify man killed in Sand Lake
State Office Building in Juneau, Alaska.
No access to DMVs, low-income senior benefits, libraries or state parks if shutdown happens
Alaska State Troopers said they arrested Leonard Olrun in Anchorage on Wednesday after he fled...
AST: Mekoryuk man accused of sexually assaulting at least 5 children arrested in Anchorage
The Alaska State Capitol
Looming state government shutdown would see benefits for low-income seniors cut

Latest News

United State Coast Guard
5 hunters rescued by US Coast Guard near Kotzebue after being stranded for four days
Kennerly and Camille Kitt
The Harp Twins bring their Celtic flare to the Alaska Scottish Highland Games
Camille and Kennerly Kitt are known as The Harp Twins. They came to the Alaska's News Source...
Harp Twins perform "My Guitar Gently Weeps" by The Beatles
Camille and Kennerly Kitt are known as The Harp Twins. They came to the Alaska's News Source...
Harp Twins perform "Fear of the Dark" by Iron Maiden