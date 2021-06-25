Advertisement

Troopers: Good Samaritans helped rescue group from Talkeetna River after watercraft overturned in whitewater rapids

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four people were rescued on the Talkeetna River last week with the help of good Samaritans after their watercraft overturned when they encountered whitewater rapids.

Alaska State Troopers in the Mat-Su were notified of the group in need of rescuing late in the night on June 18, according to an online dispatch posted Thursday afternoon. It was reported that the group was not seriously injured, but requested assistance.

The next morning, troopers responded to the area in a helicopter but were not able to get to the group because the canyon they were in was steep. Troopers met two good Samaritans rafting in the area, who were able to reach the group and guide all four of them out of the canyon.

Two people in the group were injured, according to the dispatch, and the good Samaritans helped them get to the helicopter that was able to land in a small clearing not far from the canyon. They were flown to Talkeetna, looked at by medical professionals and later released.

