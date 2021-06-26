84 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported over past 2 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, reported to the state within the last two days, 74 of which are among Alaska residents.

The state reported no additional deaths related to COVID-19 in that time period. The state now reports new COVID-19 cases on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Of the 84 new cases, 41 were reported to the state Wednesday and 43 on Thursday.

The 74 Alaska resident cases were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 37

Hooper Bay: 11

Nome Census Area: 7

Palmer: 4

Eagle River: 3

Nome: 2

Wasilla: 2

Bethel: 1

Big Lake: 1

Craig: 1

Fairbanks: 1

Ketchikan: 1

Kodiak: 1

Kotzebue: 1

Soldotna: 1

The state also identified 10 new nonresident COVID-19 cases over the last two days — three seafood industry workers and three other individuals in Anchorage, one in Denali Borough, one seafood industry worker in Dillingham, one in Kenai Peninsula Borough South and one in an unidentified location.

The state has recorded a total of 367 Alaska resident deaths that have been tied to COVID-19.

The statewide alert level is currently low. It’s based on the daily average case rate over the last 14 days, and is currently 3.99 cases per 100,000. A community is in the low alert level if their average case rate is less than 5 per 100,000.

The YK-Delta region is the only region of the state currently at the high alert level, according to DHSS.

As of Friday, 55% of Alaskans age 12 and older had gotten their initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, state data shows, and 51% are fully vaccinated. In the Juneau region, 71% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated, compared to 52% in Anchorage and 43% in the Kenai Peninsula.

Also as of Friday, 19 people are being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data. Of those, five people are on ventilators. More than 1,600 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.