Alaska fast ferries loaded onto a ship in Ketchikan before sailing to Spain

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Alaska state ferries, sold to a company in Spain, are being loaded onto a ship in Ketchikan to get ready for a trip across the Atlantic Ocean.

Stephen Bradford, the executive vice president of the Ward Cove Group, is from the company helping to organize the expedition. He said it would take a couple of days to tie the Chenega and the Fairweather to the barge before they leave Alaska.

The hull of the Red Zed 1 was filled with water late Thursday night, Bradford said, allowing it to sink below sea level. Tugboats dragged the two ferries in place so the heavy load carrier could be refloated and the ferries could be secured.

That process has been delayed for weeks due to fears of damaging the ferries’ thin hulls.

“It has taken this long for the captain of this ship and the marine engineers to agree on a blocking, and tackling and lashing plan that would keep the two ferries safe in transit,” Bradford said.

The two fast ferries were brought into service in 2005. The ferries and terminals built to accommodate them cost the state a combined $172 million, according to Robin Taylor, the former head of the Department of Transportation, in an interview at that time.

They could make the trip from Juneau to Sitka in four hours, but they struggled in bad weather and used more fuel than conventional vessels.

“It is a sad day,” said Sen. Jesse Kiehl, D-Juneau, on Friday. “What they represented was a real effort to make the ferry system more flexible, more efficient, a better service.”

The transportation of the two fast ferries comes in the same week that a letter was made public, showing that Gov. Mike Dunleavy offered to give the Malaspina free of charge to the government of the Philippines.

Jeff Turner, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, said a representative from the Philippine government had reached out for additional information, but they did not express a willingness or unwillingness to buy the ferry.

The Malaspina has been out of service for two years. It has cost the state $450,000 per year in moorage and utility fees to keep the ferry docked at Ward Cove, said Sam Dapcevich, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation.

The department is in the early stages of investigating whether it could scuttle the ferry, Dapcevich added, and is working with federal agencies to see if that’s possible.

Kiehl wants a new board that could soon be in charge of long-term planning for the Alaska Marine Highway System to decide what happens to the Malaspina. That board would be newly empowered through a bill that passed through the Legislature, but has yet to be sent to the governor’s desk for his signature.

While the Malaspina’s future is uncertain, the Chenega and Fairweather could soon face some stormy weather.

The Red Zed 1 is set to head south through the Panama Canal and across the Atlantic Ocean during hurricane season. When they arrive in Spain, their future looks much more bright.

Bradford said the company buying the two fast ferries is planning to use them to shuttle tourists from the Spanish mainland to a resort it owns on Ibiza.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.