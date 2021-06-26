Advertisement

Cook Inlet Soccer Club reach semis of Far West Regional Championships

By Austin Sjong
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This is only the third time in history that a team from Alaska has ever gotten this far in the Far West Regional Championships, according to head coach Tim Valesko with the Cook Inlet Soccer Club.

The CISC 04 Girls U17 team defeated a Utah-based squad 2-0 in the quarterfinals, clinching their spot into the semifinals.

The squad was at a deadlock by the end of full time. However, a team effort in the overtime thriller pushed them ahead.

“What’s great about this team is one through 11, that means all the players on the field are impact players,” Valesko said. “We can go probably 14, 15 deep ... The level doesn’t drop when you bring a player in off the bench. In fact, they add a little bit.”

The Cook Inlet squad is mostly made up of players from the Anchorage area, but has included girls from around the state in the past.

The girls will play Saturday against another Utah-based team for a chance to be the first team from Alaska to reach the regional championship final.

Last year, the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic, so this year all the teams that won their state in 2019 were eligible.

This year, the tournament is held in Boise, Idaho, bringing teams from 14 western states up against each other. The winner of the tournament advances to the US Youth Soccer National Championships in July.

